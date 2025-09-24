Trump comes to the rescue of struggling Argentina in Milei meeting: "We're gonna help"

New York, New York - President Donald Trump promised financial "help" for struggling Argentina in a meeting with close ally Javier Milei, who is seeking a US loan to calm markets ahead of crucial mid-terms elections.

US President Donald Trump (r.) shakes hands with Argentina's President Javier Milei as they meet during the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 23, 2025. © REUTERS

"We're gonna help them, but I don't think they need a bailout. He's doing a fantastic job," Trump said during a meeting with the right-wing president on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Budget-slashing libertarian Milei has sought to halt on the peso following a provincial election trouncing for his party that was seen as a litmus test for next month's national mid-terms.

Trump said he was giving Milei his "full endorsement."

"He, like us, inherited a mess and what he’s done to fix it is good. … We need to make Argentina great again," Trump told reporters, echoing his own "Make America Great Again" slogan.

On his Truth Social account the US president further praised Milei as a "WINNER" and said he would support his "Re-Election as President."

Responding on X, Milei thanked Trump for his "great friendship and this extraordinary gesture."