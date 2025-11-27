Mayor-elect Mamdani appoints hundreds to New York City transition committees

New York, New York - New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani 's transition team on Monday announced that more than 400 people had been appointed to 17 committees tasked with helping to implement his affordability agenda.

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani attends a press conference in Central Park in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York City on November 24, 2025. © REUTERS

The committees cover issue areas including housing, transportation, community safety, economic development, government operations, immigrant justice, arts and culture, technology, and more.

Two of the committees – Worker Justice and Community Organizing – are new and did not exist under previous mayoral transitions.

Each of the committees will be headed by one of the co-chairs of Mamdani's transition team: Lina Khan, Grace Bonilla, Maria Torres-Springer, and Melanie Hartzog.

"A love for hard work, a deep belief in the promise of New York City, and a commitment to the affordability agenda that New Yorkers are demanding unite the more than 400 experts we have appointed to our Transition Committees today," Mamdani said in a statement.

"By helping us recruit top talent and develop smart policy, these committees will be instrumental to ensuring we hit the ground running on January 1st – and that our results align with the promises we've made."

The appointees will advise Mamdani and his team on personnel appointments as well as provide guidance on policy development and implementation as the mayor-elect prepares to assume office.

Mamdani has already announced that Dean Fuleihan will serve as his first deputy mayor and Elle Bisgaard-Church as his chief of staff, and that Jessica Tisch will continue in her role as New York City police commissioner.

"Excellence is the guiding light driving this transition, and today’s committee appointees are no exception," Transition Executive Director Elana Leopold said on Monday.