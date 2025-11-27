Trump takes to social media to reveal next big renovation project: "Make DC Beautiful Again"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump revealed his next big renovation project on social media, and this time, it expands beyond the White House.

President Donald Trump revealed his next big renovation project will involve the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington DC. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Trump's next target for a major renovation is the Reflecting Pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, which he claims is "filthy" and needs to be made "beautiful again."

"This is the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool before Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and I fix it," Trump said on Truth Social. "Study it hard because you won't be seeing this Biden filth and incompetence much longer!"

Along with the statement, he shared a brief video, shown largely in black-and-white and accompanied by Andrea Bocelli's Time to Say Goodbye. In the clip, people are seen cleaning the pool as ducks swim upon its surface.

The video shows leaves and moss lining the banks of the pool before capitalized text appears reading "Make DC Beautiful Again."

The Reflecting Pool was completed in 1923. It got its name because its water reflects both the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial.

It is unclear whether Trump simply intends to have the pool cleaned more regularly, or whether he plans on making structural changes to it.

Trump has spent much of his second term in office working on a variety of renovation projects at the White House, starting with his decision to pave over the Rose Garden and build a patio in its stead.