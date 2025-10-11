Trump confirms shock new tariffs on China in furious post: "The rest is history"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced an additional 100% tariff on China Friday and threatened to cancel a summit with Xi Jinping, reigniting his trade war with Beijing in a row over export curbs on rare earth minerals.

President Donald Trump said a new 100% tariff would be placed on all Chinese imports starting November 1. © Collage: REUTERS

Trump said the extra levies, plus US export controls on "any and all critical software," would come into effect from November 1 in retaliation for what he called Beijing's "extraordinarily aggressive" moves.

He claimed China was imposing "export controls" on "virtually every product they make," not just rare earth minerals.

"It is impossible to believe that China would have taken such an action, but they have, and the rest is History," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Chinese goods currently face US tariffs of 30%, which Trump brought in while accusing Beijing of aiding in the fentanyl trade, and over alleged unfair practices.

China's retaliatory tariffs are currently at 10%.

Trump had threatened the tariffs hours earlier in a lengthy surprise post that said China had sent letters to countries around the world detailing export controls on rare earth minerals.

Rare earth elements are critical to manufacturing everything from smartphones and electric vehicles to military hardware and renewable energy technology. China dominates global production and processing of these materials.

Trump also called into question his plans to meet Chinese president Xi at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit later this month.

Trump later told reporters in the Oval Office that he hadn't canceled the meeting.