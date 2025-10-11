Trump unveils major deal with AstraZeneca on drug prices and tariffs

Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced a deal with AstraZeneca on Friday that he said would lead to significantly lower domestic drug prices in exchange for granting the pharma giant tariff relief.

President Donald Trump was joined by AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot (3rd from l.) as he announced an agreement that could lead to lower drug prices. © REUTERS

The agreement, which follows a similar accord announced last month with Pfizer, requires AstraZeneca to charge "Most Favored Nation" pricing – matching the lowest price offered in other wealthy nations – to Medicaid.

Officials also said the British drugmaker had agreed to participate in a website called TrumpRx that would allow direct purchasing at reduced prices.

Mehmet Oz, the Trump-appointed leader of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said the drugmaker would also provide "massively" discounted drugs for lung disease.

In exchange, Trump administration officials agreed to a three-year delay on new tariffs on AstraZeneca, which had previously announced plans to invest $50 billion in the US in response to looming tariff threats.

"Most of our products are locally manufactured, but we need to transfer the remaining part to this country," said AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot, who appeared with Trump, Oz and other officials at a White House event early Friday night.

The agreement comes on the heels of a September 30 drug price accord with Pfizer that also included three-year tariff relief.

Sky-high drug prices are a perennial source of widespread anger in the US.