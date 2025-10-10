Kristi Noem video blaming Democrats for shutdown to play at airport across the US

Washington DC - If you're planning to travel by plane soon, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has a message she needs you to hear.

A video featuring Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the government shutdown will soon be played at airports across the nation. © Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP

In a video obtained by Fox News, Noem – who oversees the Transportation Security Administration – says TSA employees are "working without pay" amid the government shutdown, and claims Democrats are to blame.

"It is TSA's top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe," Noem says in the 37-second clip, which will be played at airports across the country.

"However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay.

"We will continue to do all that we can to avoid delays that will impact your travel, and our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government," she added.

The video comes after lawmakers failed to negotiate a funding bill ahead of a deadline, causing the government to shut down last Wednesday and sparking significant flight delays as a result.

TSA security checkpoints typically play videos welcoming travelers and explaining safety procedures, but they have never been used to push a political agenda.