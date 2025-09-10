Trump confronted by protesters at DC restaurant in viral video: "Hitler of our time"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump was booed by protesters who called him "the Hitler of our time" while he was out dining at a Washington DC restaurant on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump was jeered and called "the Hitler of our time" by protesters who approached him in a Washington DC restaurant. © Collage: REUTERS

Viral videos show the 79-year-old approaching the shouting protesters at Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab, pausing a few feet away from them for a few moments, before nodding and smiling.

Seconds later, Trump gestures for the area to be cleared out, saying: "Come on, let's go."

Secret Service agents then moved the protesters, who waved Palestinian flags and called: "Free DC! Free Palestine!"

Others in the restaurant can be heard booing or chanting "U-S-A!"

The Secret Service and DC Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to AFP's requests for comment.

Eating dinner in public is a rare event for Trump, but Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that he "and his team enjoyed crab, shrimp, salad, steak and dessert" for dinner at a restaurant blocks from the White House.

Trump was joined by Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, Leavitt and others.

In one video, Vance is seen shaking diners' hands.

Ahead of the meal, Trump told press "the restaurants now are booming" in DC after his unprecedented takeover of the capital with National Guard troops.