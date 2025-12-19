Trump says he will ask health insurance execs to voluntarily cut prices

Washington DC - Donald Trump on Friday said he will urge health insurance executives to voluntarily lower costs, as millions of Americans brace for a surge in premiums that could prove politically damaging for Republicans.

The president put forth the off-the-cuff idea during his announcement that nine more pharmaceutical companies were signing on to his push to cut some US drug prices.

The Republican posited that the approach could work to bring health costs down, too.

"This is just an idea that I had standing here," Trump said. "I bet you if I called a meeting of the insurance companies, the companies that are involved with health care costs, I would be willing to bet, I think, that they would reduce their prices."

The announcement reflects growing concern within Trump's own party over how soaring healthcare costs could haunt Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections.

At year's end, subsidies under the Affordable Care Act will expire, after lawmakers failed to reach a deal to extend them. Cash-strapped families will no longer receive health care financial assistance and could see their premiums soar – or be priced out of medical care entirely.

Meanwhile, Trump has been announcing pricing deals with drug companies, convincing them to commit to "Most Favored Nation" pricing: matching the lowest price offered in other wealthy nations.