Hegseth gets into heated exchange with Mark Kelly over boat strikes: "A bunch of bulls**t"

Washington DC - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recently got into a heated exchange with Arizona Senator Mark Kelly regarding the US military's air strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (r.) and Senator Mark Kelly reportedly got into a heated exchange during a military briefing on Tuesday. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP & Caylo Seals / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per PunchBowl News, Hegseth was briefing members of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday when Kelly, a former Navy captain, pressed him on the legalities of the strikes, as Washington has not provided evidence to back their drug smuggling claims.

In response, Hegseth reportedly chastised Kelly and other Democratic lawmakers for a video they released last month in which they advised US military and intelligence personnel to refuse any illegal orders from President Donald Trump's administration.

Kelly then interrupted Hegseth, arguing that the Defense Secretary's response was not relevant to his original question.

The two then got into it, with Kelly reportedly calling Hegseth out for publicly saying in 2016 that it would be problematic for Trump to order troops to follow illegal orders.

ABC News reports that after the meeting, Kelly told the media, "This is all a bunch of bulls**t."

"This is just about sending a message to retired service members, active duty service members, government employees – do not speak out against this president, or there will be consequences," he added.

Following the release of the video from Democrats, Hegseth ordered an investigation into Kelly specifically for "potentially unlawful conduct," and on Tuesday, the Pentagon said it was "escalating" the investigation to an official "command investigation."