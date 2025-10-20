Appeals court rules that Trump can deploy National Guard soldiers to Portland

Los Angeles, California - A US appeals court said Monday that President Donald Trump can send National Guard troops to Portland, despite objections from Oregon's governor.

The ruling is the latest step in a battle pitting the White House against liberal states who have pushed back against what they characterize as Trump's authoritarian over-reach.

"After considering the record at this preliminary stage, we conclude that it is likely that the President lawfully exercised his statutory authority" when he federalized the state's National Guard, the Ninth Circuit of the US Court of Appeals said.

The ruling clears the way for 200 National Guard personnel to be deployed to protect federal buildings, where authorities say protestors – many dressed in animal costumes – are impeding immigration enforcement.

Portland, along with Chicago, became the latest flashpoints in the Trump administration's rollout of raids, following the deployment of troops to Los Angeles, Washington, and Memphis.

In such raids groups of masked, armed men in unmarked cars and armored vehicles target residential neighborhoods and businesses, sparking protests.

The state of Oregon took the administration to court to try to prevent its forces being used, obtaining a stay from a lower court that prevented any boots on the ground while the matter was decided.

Monday's decision – by two out of the three justices on the appeals panel – overturns the stay.

Trump has repeatedly called Portland "war-ravaged" and riddled with violent crime. But in her original ruling granting the stay, District Judge Karin Immergut dismissed his comments as "simply untethered to the facts."