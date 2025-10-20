Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei hits out at Trump and US in posting spree: "In your dreams!"

Tehran, Iran - Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday laughed off claims by President Donald Trump that the Islamic republic's nuclear sites had been destroyed by US strikes in June.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei slammed US President Donald Trump and US policy in the Middle East in a series of X posts. © Collage: REUTERS

In a series of posts on X, Khamenei's official account responded to Trump's suggestion that Iran's nuclear program had been completely destroyed, writing: "Very well, in your dreams!"

He also questioned the Republican's right "to say what a country should or should not have if it possesses a nuclear industry" and accused the US of being "a true manifestation of terrorism."

In mid-June, Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign on Iran. The US briefly joined in, striking key Iranian nuclear facilities.

Last week, during a speech at the Israeli Knesset, Trump reiterated that the US confirmed "obliterating" Iranian nuclear sites during the strikes.

"So we dropped 14 bombs on Iran's key nuclear facilities. Totally as I said originally obliterating them and that's been confirmed," he said.

In a Sunday interview with Fox News, Trump also said Iran "no longer became the bully of the Middle East" after the US strikes which "destroyed their nuclear capability".

He further called the strikes "the most beautiful military operation".

The true impact of the US strikes remains unknown.

The Pentagon has said that the strikes delayed Iran's nuclear program by between one and two years, contradicting an initial classified US intelligence report that according to American media found the setback was only by a few months.

On Monday, Khamenei called Trump's remarks "improper, wrong, and bullying".

The June war with Israel took place two days ahead of a planned sixth round of nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, which had begun in April.