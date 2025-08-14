Gavin Newsom channels Trump in vow to redistrict California: "MAKE THE MAPS GREAT AGAIN!"

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom has been mocking President Donald Trump on social media as he pushes back against Republican efforts to remap Texas congressional districts.

In recent social media posts, California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) has been imitating President Donald Trump while vowing to redraw his state's district maps. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

In an X post on Wednesday, Newsom – imitating Trump's penchant for sharing ranting social media posts in all-caps – promised that "HISTORY WILL BE MADE" on Thursday, as it will be what he describes as "LIBERATION DAY FOR AMERICA."

"KaroLYIN LEAVITT WILL HAVE NO ANSWERS FOR THE SUPPOSED 'FAKE MEDIA' ABOUT CALIFORNIA'S BEAUTIFUL MAPS," Newsom wrote.

"PEOPLE ARE SAYING THEY ARE THE GREATEST MAPS EVER CREATED – EVEN BETTER THAN CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS.'

"DONALD 'THE FAILURE' TRUMP BE WARNED, TOMORROW MAY BE THE WORST DAY OF YOUR LIFE."

Newsom continued giving his best Trump impression in several follow-up posts. In one, he described himself as "YOUR FAVORITE GOVERNOR" and vowed to create "PERFECT, BEAUTIFUL MAPS THAT WILL 'END' [Trump's] PRESIDENCY."

In another shared on Thursday morning, he said there will be a "BIG BEAUTIFUL RALLY TODAY" about his effort to "MAKE THE MAPS GREAT AGAIN!"

Newsom's posts come as Republicans in Texas have been attempting to remap the state's congressional districts in a way that will benefit the party in upcoming elections and potentially help grow their slim majority in the House.