Gavin Newsom channels Trump in vow to redistrict California: "MAKE THE MAPS GREAT AGAIN!"
Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom has been mocking President Donald Trump on social media as he pushes back against Republican efforts to remap Texas congressional districts.
In an X post on Wednesday, Newsom – imitating Trump's penchant for sharing ranting social media posts in all-caps – promised that "HISTORY WILL BE MADE" on Thursday, as it will be what he describes as "LIBERATION DAY FOR AMERICA."
"KaroLYIN LEAVITT WILL HAVE NO ANSWERS FOR THE SUPPOSED 'FAKE MEDIA' ABOUT CALIFORNIA'S BEAUTIFUL MAPS," Newsom wrote.
"PEOPLE ARE SAYING THEY ARE THE GREATEST MAPS EVER CREATED – EVEN BETTER THAN CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS.'
"DONALD 'THE FAILURE' TRUMP BE WARNED, TOMORROW MAY BE THE WORST DAY OF YOUR LIFE."
Newsom continued giving his best Trump impression in several follow-up posts. In one, he described himself as "YOUR FAVORITE GOVERNOR" and vowed to create "PERFECT, BEAUTIFUL MAPS THAT WILL 'END' [Trump's] PRESIDENCY."
In another shared on Thursday morning, he said there will be a "BIG BEAUTIFUL RALLY TODAY" about his effort to "MAKE THE MAPS GREAT AGAIN!"
Newsom's posts come as Republicans in Texas have been attempting to remap the state's congressional districts in a way that will benefit the party in upcoming elections and potentially help grow their slim majority in the House.
Gavin Newsom goes to war with Republicans seeking to rig elections
The move has been influencing Republican leaders from other states to follow suit, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is now seeking to launch a similar effort.
Newsom did not reveal how he plans to go about redrawing the maps, but said his event on Thursday will include "powerful" Democrats.
A spokesperson for California State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas confirmed to ABC News that the state legislature is planning to release drafts of redistricted maps on Friday.
Cover photo: Collage: MANDEL NGAN & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP