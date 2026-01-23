Trump floats staying in office in bizarre post: "Should I try for a fourth term?"

Washington DC - In an all-caps post on social media, President Donald Trump bizarrely hinted that he may try to run for a fourth term in 2032, when he would be 86 years old.

"Record numbers all over the place! Should I try for a fourth term?" Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday, shedding further doubt on whether he'll step down in 2028.

If Trump were to run for a fourth term, it would likely be in 2032, when he would be 86 years old.

It is unclear, however, whether Trump is actually referring to the 2028 presidential election when he talks about running for a "fourth term," as he has continued to deny the results of the 2020 election and has at times referred to his current term as his "third."

"I have had more people ask me to have a third term, which in a way is a fourth term because the other election, the 2020 election, was totally rigged, so it's actually sort of a fourth term," Trump said in March 2025.

Trump is prohibited from running for a third term under the 22nd Amendment, which declares that "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."

Some of the president's allies, however, have suggested that because the Constitution only bans him from being "elected" more than twice, he could make his way into the White House via a back door.

One option, which Trump admitted was possible last October, would be for him to run for vice president and have his running mate resign, putting him back in office.