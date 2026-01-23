Trump's White House defends editing photo to make arrested protester cry: "The memes will continue"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's White House has come under fire after sharing a photo of an arrested protester on social media that they digitally altered to make her appear in distress.

President Donald Trump's White House dismissed the backlash after they shared a photo on social media that was manipulated to show a protester crying. © Collage: Screenshots / X / @Sec_Noem & @WhiteHouse

According to The Guardian, Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney, was one of three people arrested on Thursday in connection with a recent protest at a church in St Paul, Minnesota, where the pastor is a known ICE official.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared the original photo of the arrest that same day, which shows Armstrong maintaining a nonchalant expression as she is arrested by an ICE agent.

A half hour after Noem's post, the White House shared a different photo that shows Armstrong with a seemingly darker complexion and hysterically crying.

When reached for comment, the White House sent an X post from Deputy Communications Director Kaelan Dorr, who criticized people who "feel the need to reflexively defend perpetrators of heinous crimes," and vowed, "The memes will continue."

Hany Farid, a computer science professor at the University of California, told the BBC that this is "not the first time" the White House has shared AI-generated content, which is "troubling on several levels."