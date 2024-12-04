Donald Trump gets his own avenue in Miami-Dade County after bipartisan vote

Hialeah, Florida - Miami-Dade County commissioners voted on Tuesday to name an avenue in the Florida city of Hialeah after President-elect Donald Trump .

The Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday in favor of renaming a street in the city of Hialeah after President-elect Donald Trump. © IMAGO / Newscom World

Despite having a Democratic majority, the board of commissioners voted 9-1 in favor of "commemorating the legacy of the 45th and 47th President of the United States" by co-designating Palm Avenue as President Donald J. Trump Avenue.

The Republican flipped Miami-Dade County – normally a Democratic stronghold – on his way to a clear victory over outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera, a former Trump campaign official in charge of the county's 6th district, celebrated the move with a post on X that featured a photo of the president-elect signing a street sign.

"Miami-Dade County strongly supported President Trump during the election, and this designation serves as a lasting tribute to his leadership and vision for our nation," he wrote.

Only one Democrat on the 13-member board – Marleine Bastien – voted against the proposal, citing "the collective trauma that immigrants and citizens alike felt during this election cycle," per the Miami Herald.

Bastien, who is Haitian American, also pointed to "falsehoods about Haitians eating cats and dogs in Ohio" that Trump repeated incessantly over the past months.