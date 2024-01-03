Trump gets mixed news from judge in trial over Capitol Police officer's death

Washington DC - A federal judge overseeing a civil lawsuit brought against Donald Trump over the death of a Capitol Police officer during the January 6 Capitol riots has dismissed some of the charges in the case.

A federal judge dropped three of five counts in a lawsuit against Donald Trump and others regarding the death of a January 6 Capitol police officer. © ALMOND NGAN / AFP

US District Court Judge Amit Mehta ruled on Tuesday that the trial against Trump, and two other defendants can proceed, but dropped three out of five counts brought forth in the suit.

The suit was filed in January 2022 by Sandra Garaza, the partner of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after Julian Khater, who participated in the riot, sprayed him with chemical spray.

Garaza's suit alleges wrongful death, two counts of negligence under an anti-riot law in Washington DC, conspiracy to violate civil rights, and a claim under the DC Survival Act – which allows an individual's attorney to pursue legal action after their death on their behalf.

But After Judge Mehta's ruling, the case will move forward only with the last two counts. An attorney for Garza said they are "pleased" with the ruling, and are "now considering our next step options, to include deposing former President Trump."