Elmo trashes Trump after Sesame Street's X account gets hacked: "Release the files!"

New York, New York - Sesame Street's Elmo recently shared some harsh criticisms of President Donald Trump after the beloved character's social media account was apparently hacked over the weekend.

The X account of the Sesame Street character Elmo (r.) shared some offensive posts about President Donald Trump (l.) after it was hacked over the weekend. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & Peter Kramer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, Elmo's X account, which has over 640 thousand followers, shared several offensive posts filled with expletives and aggressively antisemitic remarks.

The most popular post had the muppet issue a challenge to the president.

"RELEASE THE FILES @realDonaldTrump CHILD F****R," the post read.

The challenge comes after the Department of Justice and the FBI released their final report on the case of infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which debunked theories that he was murdered or kept a "client list" featuring prominent public figures.

Though Trump has insisted it's time to move on from the subject, critics have argued his administration is trying to cover it up instead of providing full transparency on the case as he repeatedly promised while campaigning for president.

The posts were quickly deleted. In a statement to Fox News, a Sesame Workshop spokesperson confirmed the account had been "compromised today by an unknown hacker," adding they are "working to restore full control of the account."