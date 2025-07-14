Democrats push for Trump to release Epstein files as MAGA calls for Matt Gaetz to oust Pam Bondi
Washington DC - House Democrats are fighting to get President Donald Trump to release the files on notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as promised, while MAGA Republicans have different plans.
In an X post shared on Sunday, California Representative Ro Khanna accused the Trump administration of protecting rich and powerful people from accountability by keeping the files "hidden."
He went on to announce that he would be introducing an amendment to the GENIUS Act on Tuesday, which would force Congress to vote on having the files released.
According to Axios, the amendment would require Attorney General Pam Bondi to "retain, preserve and compile any records or evidence related to any investigation, prosecution, or incarceration" of Epstein, and then "release and publish" the records "on a publicly available website" within 30 days.
That same day, Texas Rep. Marc Veasey shared a similar post announcing he would also be introducing a resolution on Monday demanding that the Trump administration release all the files.
Their efforts come after the Department of Justice and the FBI released their final report on the case last week, which supposedly debunked theories that Epstein was murdered or kept a "client list" featuring prominent figures.
Neither of the resolutions is likely to make it to the House floor as Republicans hold a tight majority, but both congressmen hope to force the party to continue to address the embarrassing scandal that has caused tremors on both sides of the political aisle.
Trump's MAGA base has also been disappointed by the report and has been calling for Bondi to resign and be replaced by someone who would give them the results they are looking for – someone like Matt Gaetz.
MAGA calls on Matt Gaetz to replace Pam Bondi as Attorney General
On Friday evening, former Rep. George Santos – who was ousted from Congress last year and will soon be serving a prison sentence for fraud and identity theft – caused a stir on social media by sharing on X that fellow disgraced former congressman Matt Gaetz was "MIA" at the Turning Point USA event that day.
Santos coyly added that "something is in motion!"
Gaetz, a devout MAGA Republican, previously faced allegations of sexual misconduct involving minors while in office, but stepped down from Congress before a formal investigation was completed.
Trump had originally attempted to install Gaetz as Attorney General before Bondi, but the controversial appointment was swiftly rejected by a Senate vote.
Santos' post erupted in a debate about Gaetz replacing Bondi. When one user brought up that it would never pass, Santos argued that Gaetz could serve as "interim AG" for 120 days, which would be "enough to clear this mess up."
According to the Daily Beast, MAGA influencers also debated having Gaetz appointed as a special prosecutor to further investigate the case during the Turning Point USA event. Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon said Gaetz "would be the best" for the role, while influencer Charlie Kirk agreed, saying picking Gaetz would be a "no-brainer."
Trump has given no sign that he plans to get rid of Bondi, as he recently argued in a Truth Social post that she has been doing an incredible job, and urged his MAGA base to move on from the Epstein story.
Cover photo: Collage: David Dee Delgado, SCOTT OLSON, and Paul Morigi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Adam GRAY and ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP