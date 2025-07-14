Democrats push for Trump to release Epstein files as MAGA calls for Matt Gaetz to oust Pam Bondi

Washington DC - House Democrats are fighting to get President Donald Trump to release the files on notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as promised, while MAGA Republicans have different plans.

Democrats are moving to force President Donald Trump (r.) to share the Jeffrey Epstein files, while MAGA Republicans want Matt Gaetz to take over the case. © Collage: David Dee Delgado, SCOTT OLSON, and Paul Morigi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Adam GRAY and ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

In an X post shared on Sunday, California Representative Ro Khanna accused the Trump administration of protecting rich and powerful people from accountability by keeping the files "hidden."

He went on to announce that he would be introducing an amendment to the GENIUS Act on Tuesday, which would force Congress to vote on having the files released.

According to Axios, the amendment would require Attorney General Pam Bondi to "retain, preserve and compile any records or evidence related to any investigation, prosecution, or incarceration" of Epstein, and then "release and publish" the records "on a publicly available website" within 30 days.

That same day, Texas Rep. Marc Veasey shared a similar post announcing he would also be introducing a resolution on Monday demanding that the Trump administration release all the files.

Their efforts come after the Department of Justice and the FBI released their final report on the case last week, which supposedly debunked theories that Epstein was murdered or kept a "client list" featuring prominent figures.

Neither of the resolutions is likely to make it to the House floor as Republicans hold a tight majority, but both congressmen hope to force the party to continue to address the embarrassing scandal that has caused tremors on both sides of the political aisle.

Trump's MAGA base has also been disappointed by the report and has been calling for Bondi to resign and be replaced by someone who would give them the results they are looking for – someone like Matt Gaetz.