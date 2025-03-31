Trump gives latest update on potential TikTok sale as deadline looms

Washington DC - President Donald Trump claimed a deal over TikTok 's US operations was close to being sealed ahead of a fast-approaching deadline that could see the platform banned again.

Trump said that a deal is close for TikTok, and may be signed before the deadline on April 5. © IMAGO/NurPhoto

A 75-day pause on a ban mandated by law, which was put in place by Trump immediately after his inauguration, is set to expire on Saturday unless TikTok owner ByteDance sells to a US company, as demanded by the president.

"We have a lot of potential buyers," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday. "There's tremendous interest in TikTok."

The social media mega-giant briefly went dark on January 19 after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Biden-era ban.

Currently, the rumored frontrunner in potential takeover of TikTok is the Austin-based software company Oracle.

"The decision's gonna be my decision, as you know, through Congress," Trump told reporters, referring to the approval of a sale or potential ban.

"They've given me the power to take the decision – I'd like to see TikTok remain alive," he added.