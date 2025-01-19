TikTok shuts down ahead of US ban as Trump drops strong hint at temporary solution

Los Angeles, California - TikTok shut down in the US late Saturday shortly before a national ban on the platform was set to take effect, with President-elect Donald Trump unable to intervene until he takes office.

TikTok users in the US on Saturday night were greeted by a message announcing the app's shutdown ahead of a national ban. © REUTERS

Users attempting to use the app were greeted by a messaged that read: "A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now."

"We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office," the message continued. "Please stay tuned!"

After months of legal tussles, the US Supreme Court on Friday upheld a law that would ban the hugely popular platform in the name of national security, unless its Chinese owners reach a deal to sell it to non-Chinese buyers by Sunday.

After discussing TikTok with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump told NBC News on Saturday that he could activate a 90-day reprieve after he reclaims the Oval Office.

"I think that would be, certainly, an option that we look at. The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it's appropriate," he said, ahead of Monday's inauguration.

"If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday."

The law allows a 90-day delay if the White House can show progress toward a viable deal, but TikTok owner ByteDance has flatly refused any sale.

The administration of outgoing President Joe Biden has said it will leave the matter to Trump, and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre qualified TikTok's latest statements as a "stunt."