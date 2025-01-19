TikTok shuts down ahead of US ban as Trump drops strong hint at temporary solution
Los Angeles, California - TikTok shut down in the US late Saturday shortly before a national ban on the platform was set to take effect, with President-elect Donald Trump unable to intervene until he takes office.
Users attempting to use the app were greeted by a messaged that read: "A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now."
"We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office," the message continued. "Please stay tuned!"
After months of legal tussles, the US Supreme Court on Friday upheld a law that would ban the hugely popular platform in the name of national security, unless its Chinese owners reach a deal to sell it to non-Chinese buyers by Sunday.
After discussing TikTok with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump told NBC News on Saturday that he could activate a 90-day reprieve after he reclaims the Oval Office.
"I think that would be, certainly, an option that we look at. The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it's appropriate," he said, ahead of Monday's inauguration.
"If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday."
The law allows a 90-day delay if the White House can show progress toward a viable deal, but TikTok owner ByteDance has flatly refused any sale.
The administration of outgoing President Joe Biden has said it will leave the matter to Trump, and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre qualified TikTok's latest statements as a "stunt."
Perplexity AI makes last-minute offer to buy TikTok
After the court defeat, TikTok CEO Shou Chew appealed to Trump, thanking him for his "commitment to work with us to find a solution."
Trump "truly understands our platform," he added.
Chew is also set to attend Trump's inauguration on Monday.
The law requires Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores, blocking new downloads. The companies could face penalties of up to $5,000 per user who can access the app.
Oracle, which hosts TikTok's servers, would also be legally obligated to enforce the ban.
A last-minute proposal made Saturday by the highly-valued start-up Perplexity AI offered a merger with the US subsidiary of TikTok, a source with knowledge of the deal told AFP.
That deal could allow parent company ByteDance a possible solution without selling off the app entirely.
The plan, first reported by CNBC, would create a new joint venture combining the assets of US TikTok and Perplexity AI, which has been backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
The proposal did not include a price for the transaction, but the source estimated it would be at least $50 billion.
Frank McCourt, the former Los Angeles Dodgers owner, has also made an offer to purchase TikTok's US activity and said he's "ready to work with the company and President Trump to complete a deal."
Canadian investor Kevin O'Leary, who is involved in that offer, told Fox News that ByteDance was offered $20 billion for TikTok's US operation.
Cover photo: REUTERS