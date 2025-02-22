Trump goes on unprecedented military purge to hire MAGA loyalists

Washington, DC - President Donald Trump and his administration recently fired two prominent military officials as he continues his aggressive purge of federal workers.

Donald Trump (r.) has tapped Air Force Lieutenant General Dan "Razin" Caine to become the new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General. © Collage: US Air Force & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Friday evening, Trump announced in a Truth Social post that he had fired Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., the second African American to hold the top military position.

He thanked the general for his "over 40 years of service to our country" and wished him a "great future."

Trump went on to reveal that Brown will be replaced by Air Force Lieutenant General Dan "Razin" Caine, a staunch MAGA loyalist.



"General Caine is an accomplished pilot, national security expert, successful entrepreneur, and a 'warfighter' with significant interagency and special operations experience," Trump wrote.

That same day, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared a statement, thanking Gen. Brown – whom he previously derided for having "woke" ideologies – for his service.

Hegseth also revealed that he has requested nominations for the positions of Chief of Naval Operations and Air Force Vice Chief of Staff, as he has fired Admiral Lisa Franchetti and General James Slife.

"Under President Trump, we are putting in place new leadership that will focus our military on its core mission of deterring, fighting, and winning wars," Hegseth concluded.