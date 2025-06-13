RFK Jr. defends Covid-19 vaccine changes using disinformation and studies that support their safety
Washington DC - The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently sent a document to Congress defending Secretary Robert F. Kennedy's move to change Covid-19 vaccine policies, which is now facing heavy scrutiny.
Last month, RFK Jr. and HHS faced criticism for abruptly removing the vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) recommended immunization schedule for pregnant women and children.
In their document justifying the move, HHS cited a number of studies that were either unpublished, under dispute, or taken completely out of context.
In one instance, HHS claimed vaccines given to pregnant women could cause complications, and cited one study they say "showed higher rates of fetal loss" in women given the shot prior to 20 weeks.
But the lead author of the study told Politico that the research was "misrepresented," as it ultimately found "no association" between the vaccine and miscarriages after adjusting the results for variables.
In another instance, HHS cited a study they claimed found "an increase in placental blood clotting," but, as Forbes reports, the study makes no mention of placental blood clots in pregnant women.
One cited study, according to NPR, is currently under investigation by its publisher regarding "potential issues with the research methodology and conclusions and author conflicts of interest," yet it was used anyway.
The document and Kennedy's efforts are facing heightened scrutiny due to the fact that Congress is not made up of scientists and – should his claims and misrepresentations go unchecked – Kennedy's disinformation could be used to justify passing laws.
How is vaccine-skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s leadership of HHS going so far?
Prior to being appointed to his role as head of HHS by President Donald Trump, RFK Jr. was a well-known and outspoken anti-vaccine advocate, having published numerous books on the subject – most often conspiracy theories surrounding Covid-19.
He has overseen the firing of countless federal employees within the department as he aims to shrink it, while pushing policies steering away from conventional medical advice, which has led some experts to resign.
On Wednesday, Kennedy appointed a new vaccine advisory group to replace the one he dismissed earlier in the week, which is set to meet for the first time on June 25.
