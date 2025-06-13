RFK Jr. defends Covid-19 vaccine changes using disinformation and studies that support their safety

Washington DC - The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently sent a document to Congress defending Secretary Robert F. Kennedy 's move to change Covid-19 vaccine policies, which is now facing heavy scrutiny.

The Health Department recently sent out a document justifying Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s new Covid vaccine policies using several misinterpreted studies. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last month, RFK Jr. and HHS faced criticism for abruptly removing the vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) recommended immunization schedule for pregnant women and children.

In their document justifying the move, HHS cited a number of studies that were either unpublished, under dispute, or taken completely out of context.

In one instance, HHS claimed vaccines given to pregnant women could cause complications, and cited one study they say "showed higher rates of fetal loss" in women given the shot prior to 20 weeks.

But the lead author of the study told Politico that the research was "misrepresented," as it ultimately found "no association" between the vaccine and miscarriages after adjusting the results for variables.

In another instance, HHS cited a study they claimed found "an increase in placental blood clotting," but, as Forbes reports, the study makes no mention of placental blood clots in pregnant women.

One cited study, according to NPR, is currently under investigation by its publisher regarding "potential issues with the research methodology and conclusions and author conflicts of interest," yet it was used anyway.

The document and Kennedy's efforts are facing heightened scrutiny due to the fact that Congress is not made up of scientists and – should his claims and misrepresentations go unchecked – Kennedy's disinformation could be used to justify passing laws.