Trump goes viral for awkwardly dissing Keir Starmer at Gaza Summit: "Where is the United Kingdom?!"

Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt - President Donald Trump recently had an awkward moment with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and the internet can't stop laughing about it.

A video of President Donald Trump (c.) inviting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (r.) to speak at a podium, only to dismiss him, has recently gone viral. © Suzanne Plunkett / POOL / AFP

On Monday, Trump gave a speech during the Gaza summit, during which he took time to praise leaders on the stage individually for their involvement in a recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

"Where is the United Kingdom?" Trump said upon reaching the last country, while aimlessly looking around for Starmer, who was standing behind him the whole time.

Starmer approached the podium, appearing prepared to speak, but Trump had other plans.

"Is everything good? It's very nice that you're here," Trump told Starmer, before turning back and continuing to speak to the crowd.

Starmer awkwardly walked back to where he was standing and could be seen pursing his lips in apparent disappointment.

Social media has been getting a kick out of the incident, with one clip garnering nearly 11 million views in less than 24 hours.

Users have pointed out that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who was standing over Trump's right shoulder, appeared to be holding back laughter.