Trump has epic meltdown over flattering TIME magazine piece that features "a super bad picture"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump had an epic meltdown on social media over a relatively positive TIME magazine piece about him which featured a photograph that he found unflattering.

President Donald Trump went berserk over a picture of him in TIME magazine that featured an unflattering hairdo. © AFP/Saul Loeb

"Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time," Trump complained in a post on Truth Social.

"They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one," he wrote on Tuesday.

"Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?"

Trump's complaint refers to a cover story in TIME magazine, which praises his work to secure a peace plan and end Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

The image features, as Trump describes, a shot from beneath his chin, showing saggy skin around his neck. His reference to a crown is likely the sun shining behind his head, which does admittedly hide much of his hair.

While it may be true to say that the picture doesn't make Trump look particularly gorgeous, the article itself is a glowing review of his efforts in the Middle East.