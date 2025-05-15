Trump has a "little problem" with Apple CEO over product manufacturing

Doha, Qatar - President Donald Trump recently criticized Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, as the company continues to manufacture its products outside the US.

During a press conference on Thursday, President Donald Trump (r.) criticized Apple CEO Tim Cook for manufacturing products in foreign countries. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Thursday, Trump gave a press conference while on his trip in the Persian Gulf, during which he said he "had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday."

"I said to him, 'Tim, you're my friend, I treated you very good. You're coming in with $500 billion, but now you're building all over India. I don't want you building in India,'" Trump said.

Trump went on to say the US has "put up with all the plants that you built in China for years," and insisted it's time to bring manufacturing to the States.

Cook was one of several tech CEOs who donated massive amounts to Trump's campaign and attended the inauguration back in January.

The president claimed the company will now be "upping their production in the United States."

Trump has regularly touted the idea of pushing large companies to manufacture in America, but many have argued it's simply not realistic.