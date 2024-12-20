Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Donald Trump dine together at Mar-a-Lago

Palm Beach, Florida - Elon Musk joined Jeff Bezos and President-elect Donald Trump for dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday night.

Jeff Bezos (far right), Elon Musk (second to left), and President-elect Donald Trump (far left) dined together at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday. © Collage: AFP/Kena Betancur & AFP/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Both Musk and Bezos contributed large sums to President-elect Trump's re-election campaign, with Musk being expected to hold the position of "efficiency tsar" in his second administration.

Bezos, who contributed $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund, has a number of business interests that receive US government money.

His Amazon Prime Video service is set to stream Trump's inauguration on January 20.

In response to a post on X which suggested that Bezos wants to "mend fences with Trump," Musk responded that the dinner "was a great conversation."

Musk and Bezos are not the only tech leaders to have dined with Trump at his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, OpenAI's Sam Altman, and Apple's Tim Cook are just three who have shared a dinner with Trump in recent weeks, with Google's CEO set to meet with Trump on Thursday.

Several tech CEOs have pledged large amounts of money to Trump's inauguration, including Mark Zuckerberg, who also donated $1 million.

Bezos, who has significant financial dealings with the US government in his space company Blue Origin, as well as Amazon's cloud network, has not always had a cozy relationship with Trump.

In 2017, then-President Trump criticized Amazon for damaging retail outlets and said the online platform should be paying more for its use of the US Postal Service.

Trump also criticized Bezos' takeover of the Washington Post and even dished out insults.

"So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post," Trump wrote on X in 2019.

In recent months, Bezos has expressed support for Trump. Sitting down with the New York Times earlier in December, he said that he's "actually very optimistic" about a second Trump term.