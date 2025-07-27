Trump has "very good conversation" with Cambodia and Thailand about ceasefire

Turnberry, UK - President Donald Trump said Saturday he was talking with the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand in a bid to end their border conflict that has left at least 34 people dead.

"Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand," Trump, who is on a visit to Scotland, said in a post on his Truth Social network.

"I have just spoken to the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, and it was a very good conversation," he said soon after in a new post.

"Thailand, like Cambodia, wants to have an immediate Ceasefire, and PEACE," he added.

"I am now going to relay that message back to the Prime Minister of Cambodia. After speaking to both Parties, Ceasefire, Peace, and Prosperity seems to be a natural. We will soon see!"

The Southeast Asian neighbors, popular destinations for millions of foreign tourists, have been locked in their bloodiest conflict in years over their disputed border, with at least 34 people confirmed killed and more than 200,000 displaced.

"I am trying to simplify a complex situation! Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt," Trump said.