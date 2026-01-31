Minneapolis shuts it down in latest massive show of resistance against ICE occupation

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Friday in the latest show of resistance to President Donald Trump 's assault on immigrant communities.

Thousands of people turned out to protest and resits President Donald Trump's occupation of Minneapolis on Friday. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

People marched with signs blasting ICE in response to a call for a "national shutdown" across the country.

Minneapolis has become the epicenter of the backlash to Trump's extreme agenda after two US citizens were shot dead by federal agents this month.

"I don't think our federal government should be terrorizing our people like this," Sushma Santhana (24) told AFP as protesters chanted "our streets!" around her.

The crowd gathered in freezing temperatures after Bruce Springsteen performed at an anti-ICE concert in the city. The rock legend recently released Streets of Minneapolis, a tribute to Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both gunned down in broad daylight by federal officials.

The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into Pretti's death, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told reporters Friday, but there is no similar probe for Good.

Rallies were also underway across Los Angeles, where immigration raids last year sparked protests, with thousands carrying signs outside City Hall.

Trump had claimed he wanted to "de-escalate a little bit" in the fallout of the deaths and appointed a new point man in Minneapolis, so-called "border czar" Tom Homan.

But the Republican quickly returned to bashing Pretti as an "agitator" and "insurrectionist" after footage of the 37-year-old confronting Border Patrol agents days before his killing emerged.

The Trump administration also ordered the arrest of former CNN anchor Don Lemon and eight others, charging them with civil rights violations for being present at a protest against a St. Paul church where the pastor is also an ICE officer.