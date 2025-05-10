Trump makes shock ceasefire announcement in raging India-Pakistan conflict

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that India and Pakistan have reached a "full and immediate" ceasefire after days of deadly attacks by both sides.

President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan have reached a "full and immediate" ceasefire agreement after days of fighting. © JIM WATSON / AFP

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," Trump said on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The announcement came after days of deadly exchanges of fire between the two nuclear-armed countries, which have been clashing over the disputed Kashmir region for decades.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he and Vice President JD Vance led negotiations between Indian and Pakistani Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif.

"I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site," Rubio said in a post on X.

"We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace."

Indian government sources, meanwhile, told the AFP that the agreement was reached "directly between the two countries."

The ceasefire was also confirmed by Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday.

"Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect," Dar said. "Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity."