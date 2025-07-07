Trump hits back at BRICS criticism with new tariff threat

Washington DC - President Donald Trump threatened China, India, and some of the world's fastest-emerging economies with higher import tariffs, hitting back at BRICS' criticism of his trade policies as the bloc meets Monday.

Donald Trump has threatened BRICS countries with an additional 10% tariff amid leaders' criticism over his global trade war and strikes on Iran. © REUTERS

The 11-nation grouping – which also includes US allies Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia – is concluding a two-day summit in Rio de Janeiro.

On Sunday, BRICS leaders described Trump's stop-start tariff wars as "indiscriminate," damaging, and illegal, drawing a quick rebuke from the pugilistic US president.

"Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy," Trump wrote on social media.

BRICS members account for about half the world's population and 40% of global economic output.

Conceived two decades ago as a forum for fast-growing economies, the BRICS is an expanding and often divergent grouping.

Some US allies inside the bloc had tried to blunt criticism by not mentioning Trump by name in their summit statement.

Saudi Arabia – one of the world's biggest purchasers of US high-tech weapons – even kept its foreign minister away from Sunday's talks and a BRICS "family photo" of leaders, seemingly to avoid Washington's ire.

Such diplomatic gestures were lost on the US president.