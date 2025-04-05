Trump's global tariff takes effect amid warnings of serious repercussions

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's widest-ranging tariffs to date took effect Saturday, in a move which could trigger retaliation and escalating trade tensions that could upset the global economy.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025. © REUTERS

A 10% "baseline" tariff came into place past midnight, hitting most US imports except goods from Mexico and Canada as Trump invoked emergency economic powers to address perceived problems with the country's trade deficits.

The trade gaps, said the White House, were driven by an "absence of reciprocity" in relationships and other policies like "exorbitant value-added taxes."

Come April 9, around 60 trading partners – including the European Union, Japan, and China – are set to face even higher rates tailored to each economy.

Already, Trump's sharp 34% tariff on Chinese goods, set to kick in next week, triggered Beijing's announcement of its own 34% tariff on US products from April 10.

Beijing also said it would sue the US at the World Trade Organization and restrict export of rare earth elements used in high-end medical and electronics technology.

But other major trading partners held back as they digested the unfolding international standoff and fears of a recession.

Trump warned Friday on social media that "China played it wrong," saying this was something "they cannot afford to do."