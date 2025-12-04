Trump holds ominous meeting on Venezuela as Maduro rejects "slave's peace"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump summoned his top national security officials to the Oval Office on Monday to discuss Venezuela, as his counterpart Nicolás Maduro rejected a "slave's peace" amid mounting fears of the US launching a war.

US President Donald Trump (r.) held a meeting on Venezuela with his top national security advisors as Nicolás Maduro issued a defiant message. © Collage: REUTERS & Jim WATSON / AFP

The meeting comes as Trump ramps up pressure with a major naval build-up in the Caribbean, deadly strikes on boats in international waters, and ominous warnings to avoid Venezuelan airspace.

"I will confirm that the president will be meeting with his national security team on this subject and on many matters," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing when asked by AFP about reports of the meeting.

Leavitt would not say whether Trump would reach a final decision after months of tensions with Caracas, saying she was "definitely not going to detail the specifics of the meeting."

But she declined to rule out the possibility of US troops on the ground on Venezuela.

"There's options at the president's disposal that are on the table, and I'll let him speak on those," Leavitt said.

Maduro, who accuses Washington of seeking to topple him, told thousands of supporters at a rally in Caracas that Venezuela does not want a "slave's peace."

"We want peace, but peace with sovereignty, equality, freedom!" he said. "We do not want a slave's peace, nor the peace of colonies."

The US has moved the world's largest aircraft carrier and other warships into the region, and designated an alleged drug cartel – which it claims without evidence is being run by Maduro – as a terrorist group, escalating an already aggressive approach.