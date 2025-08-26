Trump joins right-wing backlash against "woke" Cracker Barrel rebrand

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged restaurant chain Cracker Barrel to go back to its old logo, after its rebrand sparked a furious, culture war-fueled backlash.

President Trump waded into the discourse around Cracker Barrel's controversial new logo on Tuesday.

The folksy, homestyle chain has seen tens of millions of dollars wiped off its share price since it unveiled a new look last week that right-wingers have criticized as "woke."

It was perhaps only a matter of time before Republican Trump weighed in on the issue, which saw Cracker Barrel last week remove the image of an old man sitting on a chair and leaning on a barrel from the famous yellow and brown sign.

"Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before," Trump said on Truth Social.

"They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again."

The White House later posted a mocked-up version of the former logo, replacing the "Uncle Herschel" figure with Trump himself and the words "America First" instead of Cracker Barrel.

It added the caption: "Go Woke, go broke."

The furor comes as Trump's White House leads a crusade against diversity and anything it brands "woke" in both the US government and corporate America.

Cracker Barrel issued an apology to customers on Monday – but is expected to keep its minimalist new logo.
Cracker Barrel issued an apology to customers on Monday – but is expected to keep its minimalist new logo.

Trump's son Donald Jr. took to X after the rebrand to demand to know "WTF is wrong with Cracker Barrel."

He quoted a post by the "Woke War Room" account that claimed the chain had "scrapped a beloved American aesthetic and replaced it with sterile, soulless branding."

Cracker Barrel apologized to fans on Monday, saying in a statement it "could've done a better job sharing who we are and who we'll always be."

But it said the new sign, featuring just the text of the brand name in a rounded-off yellow hexagon, was there to stay.

The chain has around 660 US branches. Trump won in 74% of counties with a Cracker Barrel in 2024, according to elections analyst Dave Wasserman.

