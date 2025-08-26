Trump joins right-wing backlash against "woke" Cracker Barrel rebrand

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged restaurant chain Cracker Barrel to go back to its old logo, after its rebrand sparked a furious, culture war-fueled backlash.

President Trump waded into the discourse around Cracker Barrel's controversial new logo on Tuesday. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The folksy, homestyle chain has seen tens of millions of dollars wiped off its share price since it unveiled a new look last week that right-wingers have criticized as "woke."

It was perhaps only a matter of time before Republican Trump weighed in on the issue, which saw Cracker Barrel last week remove the image of an old man sitting on a chair and leaning on a barrel from the famous yellow and brown sign.

"Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before," Trump said on Truth Social.

"They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again."

The White House later posted a mocked-up version of the former logo, replacing the "Uncle Herschel" figure with Trump himself and the words "America First" instead of Cracker Barrel.

It added the caption: "Go Woke, go broke."

The furor comes as Trump's White House leads a crusade against diversity and anything it brands "woke" in both the US government and corporate America.