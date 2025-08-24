Cracker Barrel rebranding of iconic logo met with right-wing backlash

Mount Arlington, New Jersey - Cracker Barrel has a special place in the hearts of many Americans , offering homestyle American cuisine in a folksy "Old Country Store" setting complete with rocking chairs and occasional country music performances.

Cracker Barrel has replaced its iconic logo with a more minimalist look. © Gregory WALTON / AFP

But an attempt to rebrand the storied US chain has sparked a firestorm of opposition online and opened a new front in the culture wars around legacy brands seeking to update their corporate images.

It has also hammered the company's share price, wiping tens of millions of dollars off of its value, and dividing customers and staff.

The chain, which has around 660 US branches, removed from its logo the stylized likeness of Uncle Herschel – the uncle of founder Dan Evins – who was shown sitting on a wooden chair in front of the eponymous barrel.

President Donald Trump's son Donald Jr. took to X to demand to know "WTF is wrong with Cracker barrel," quoting a post by the "Woke War Room" account that claimed the chain had "scrapped a beloved American aesthetic and replaced it with sterile, soulless branding."

The new, simplified logo features just the text of the brand name in a rounded-off yellow hexagon.

The furor is just the latest to engulf corporate America, following similar rows when high-end carmaker Jaguar re-branded, removing its iconic "leaping cat" emblem, drawing howls of indignation from core customers, critics, and the political right.

At the Cracker Barrel in Mount Arlington, New Jersey, a busy lunch rush largely bustled past the only sizable iteration of the new logo, behind the cash register, with the original still adorning old-timey signage, packaging, and menus.

"They're taking away Mr Herschel! Am I gonna miss him? Maybe," said a register operator in the large gift shop who declined to be named. "They're making everything bland."

Her colleague, who was clearing tables, insisted: "Nothing's changing – just the logo. The food is still the same, the menu is still the same."