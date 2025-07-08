Trump makes surprise weapons announcement for Ukraine as Russia steps up attacks

Washington DC - President Donald Trump vowed to send additional weapons to Ukraine , triggering Russian criticism after Moscow claimed new gains in its grinding war against its neighbor.

President Donald Trump promised to send more weapons to Ukraine, the week after his administration announced it was halting some deliveries. © REUTERS

Moscow warned Tuesday that sending arms to Ukraine only serves to prolong the conflict, a day after Trump's pledge for "more weapons" for Ukraine to defend itself.

"It is obvious of course that these actions probably do not align with attempts to promote a peaceful resolution," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying in a briefing.

Trump's announcement marked a sudden U-turn after his administration last week said that it was halting some weapons shipments to Kyiv, leaving Ukrainian officials caught off guard and scrambling for clarity.

A pause poses a potentially serious challenge for Kyiv, which is contending with some of Russia's largest missile and drone attacks of the more than three-year war.

"We're going to have to send more weapons – defensive weapons primarily," Trump told journalists at the White House.

"They're getting hit very, very hard," he said of Ukraine, while adding that he was "not happy" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump has reportedly promised to immediately send 10 Patriot interceptors to Ukraine, according to Axios.

The US president's pledge to ship more arms to Ukraine came after Moscow said Monday that its forces captured its first village in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region after advancing towards it for months.

Russia launched a fresh large-scale drone and missile barrage before the announcement, including on Ukraine's military recruitment centers.

Kyiv also said it carried out a drone attack on a Russian ammunition factory in the Moscow region.