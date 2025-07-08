Trump media launches new conservative streaming platform with Newsmax

On Monday, President Donald Trump's media company launched a new streaming platform in partnership with Newsmax titled Truth+. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to The Wrap, Trump Media & Technology Group officially launched the platform, Truth+, on Monday, which allows users to access streaming channels and videos through its app.

The company describes it as "family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content."



In a statement, Trump Media CEO and chairman Devin Nunes said the company is "gratified" to reach international markets as the app will soon be available on "all devices and operating systems."

"There is clearly a need globally for fresh perspectives on the great issues of our day, and we're laying the groundwork to challenge the woke news monolith with hard-hitting, non-woke reporting and commentary," Nunes said.

The platform's flagship channel will be Newsmax, an outlet well known for its pro-Trump content that critics have called out as propaganda. Reuters reports that the partnership will help boost Newsmax's presence outside the US, as the company went public on the market back in March.

Similar to other right-wing outlets like Fox News and OAN, Newsmax has faced lawsuits for pushing Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen using rigged voting machines.