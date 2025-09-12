Trump met with boos and cheers while attending Yankees game honoring 9/11

New York, New York - President Donald Trump was met with boos and cheers while attending a New York Yankees game.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump (r.) attended a New York Yankees baseball game, where he was met with a mix reaction of cheers and boos. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The president attended the MLB team's game against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, which marked the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

As the national anthem was sung, Trump was displayed on a jumbotron, garnering a mix of boos, cheers, and chants of "USA! USA!" from the packed crowd.

In the second inning of the game, Trump was again shown on the screen as the song Hail to the Chief played on the loudspeakers. The president enthusiastically pumped his fist, which was again met with a mix of boos and cheers.

The mixed reaction comes only a few days after Trump received a similar reaction while attending the US Open men's final – also in New York – this past Sunday.

While the president's attendance at public events is always expected to bring heightened security, Trump was notably seated behind a large sheet of bulletproof glass as the game took place a day after the fatal shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

Prior to the game, Trump met with the Yankees in their locker room, during which he and the team held a moment of silence for Kirk, and posed for photos together.