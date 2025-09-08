Trump's hand again covered in makeup at US Open as health rumors swirl
New York, New York - President Donald Trump's right hand was once again slathered in a thick layer of makeup when he appeared at the US Open for the men's final on Sunday.
Footage of Trump watching the game and mingling with the crowd at the men's championship showed the president with a thick layer of concealer covering up apparent bruising on his right hand.
The concealer didn't match Trump's skin tone, making the greasy layer stick out like a sore thumb and giving rise to even more speculation about his health.
In August, Trump was spotted with a layer of makeup covering his hand while out and about in Washington DC. Later, he appeared to hide his hand during a press conference in the Oval Office.
Trump went on to disappear for a number of days, leading to massive speculation across the internet, with some rumors even suggesting he had died.
He reappeared a few days later during a golf outing with his granddaughter.
It's expected that the bruising that has been appearing on and off on his hands, as well as Trump's swollen ankles, are symptoms of Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), which he was diagnosed with in July.
What's going on with Trump's hand?
During a press briefing at the time, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed rumors of Trump's poor health by reading a note from his physician.
"President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs," Leavitt said. "Recent photos of the president have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand."
"This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regime."
