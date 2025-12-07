Pete Hegseth under increasing pressure as scandals pile up: "His two big problems have merged"

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is under mounting pressure from scandals surrounding deadly strikes on boats in international waters and his use of Signal to discuss sensitive military information.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing to calls to resign after a string of scandals, including ordering deadly strikes on boats in international waters. © REUTERS

Hegseth is no stranger to controversy and was only narrowly confirmed by the Senate earlier this year. But recent events have led to a groundswell of calls for his resignation.

"He's in another difficult position. In fact, his two big problems have now merged," said Mark Cancian, a retired US Marine colonel and senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"But he seems to retain (US President Donald) Trump's confidence, even as he's lost support of some Republicans. So I don't think he's in... (a) fatal situation," he added.

Jim Townsend, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for European and NATO policy during the Obama administration, said Hegseth is "on thin ice," and that Trump has "a secretary of defense that is giving him lots of headaches."

Townsend agreed that Hegseth is unlikely to be fired immediately, but said if something happens that "really riles up the Republican Party" or embarrasses Trump's Make America Great Again movement, "they'll probably try to move him somewhere else."