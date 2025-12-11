Trump officially launches Gold Card to fast-track residency for rich immigrants

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and the White House have officially begun taking applications for recipients of his long-promised Gold Card for immigrants willing to pay a steep fee for US residency.

President Donald Trump announced the official launch of his Gold Card, which provides a path to citizenship for a steep $1 million fee. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a Truth Social post shared on Wednesday night, Trump announced: "THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT'S TRUMP GOLD CARD IS HERE TODAY!"

"A direct path to Citizenship for all qualified and vetted people. SO EXCITING!" he wrote. "Our Great American Companies can finally keep their invaluable talent."

Several hours later, Trump shared a photo of himself seated in the Oval Office, holding one of the new cards while grinning from ear to ear.

The website, which is currently taking applications for the program, promises to help "Unlock life in America" in "record time" for anyone willing and able to pay a $15,000 Department of Homeland Security processing fee, pass a background check, and provide a contribution of $1million alongside other additional fees.

While the process may take "weeks," those approved will receive permanent resident status as an EB-1 or EB-2 visa holder.

The site also teases a Trump Platinum Card, which will allow foreign nationals to pay a $5 million contribution to gain "the ability to spend up to 270 days in the United States without being subject to US taxes on non-US income."

While critics have accused the president of creating a pay-to-play scheme that clearly favors the rich as he continues to denigrate poor immigrants, Trump has previously said he believes the program will be "tremendously successful" for the country.