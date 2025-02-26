Trump launches "gold card" scheme to sell US residency permits for millions

Washington DC - President Donald Trump unveiled plans to sell new "gold card" residency permits for a price of $5 million each – and said Russian oligarchs may be eligible.

President Donald Trump (c.) touted a new "gold card" scheme to sell US residency permits for the price of $5 million. © REUTERS

Trump on Tuesday said sales of the new visa, a high-price version of the traditional green card, would bring in job creators and could be used to reduce the US national deficit.

"We're going to be selling a gold card. You have a green card, this is a gold card. We're going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The Republican, who has made the deportation of millions a priority of his second term, said the new card would be a route to US citizenship.

"A lot of people are going to want to be in this country, and they'll be able to work and provide jobs and build companies," Trump said. "It'll be people with money."

Sales of the cards would start in about two weeks, Trump added.

"We'll be able to sell maybe a million of these cards. We have it all worked out from a legal standpoint," Trump added.