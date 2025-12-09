Trump hints at new trade talks in marked change of tone on Canada and Mexico

Washington DC - President Donald Trump touted the progress of his administration's trade talks with Mexico , and indicated that he may soon restart negotiations with Canada .

President Donald Trump (c.) said he had a good relationship with both Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum (2nd from r.) and Canadian PM Mark Carney (r.) despite tensions over trade. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Speaking to reporters at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors Gala, Trump struck a positive tone when asked about his relationship with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"Mexico and Canada – we met... and we spoke for about a half hour," he said, referring to last week's 2026 FIFA World Cup draw where all three heads of states were present. "We talked mostly trade."

Trump has had a tumultuous relationship with Canada over the course of his second term, culminating in his decision to suspend all trade negotiations in October after the Ontario state government released a political ad criticizing his signature tariff policy.

"Look, I have a great relationship with Canada," Trump responded to questions on whether he'll restart negotiations. "They're very tough traders, but I have a very good relationship with the prime minister and with Canada."

"The problem is that Canada makes a lot of things that we don't need because we make them also," he said, before adding: "But we'll work it out. Look, Canada's a special place – and they really are good at ice hockey, aren't they?"

Despite an apology from Carney over the incident, the Trump administration has continued to give Canada the cold shoulder, imposing additional tariffs and halting all progress towards a trade deal.