Trump opens up on Tiger Woods romance with former daughter-in-law

Washington DC - Donald Trump said Monday he hopes Tiger Woods and his former daughter-in-law will be happy together in their relationship, describing the golf superstar as "a fantastic guy."

President Donald Trump (r.) has given his seal of approval to the relationship between golfer Tiger Woods and his former daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump. © Collage: ANDREW HARNIK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/X/Tiger Woods

Woods – renowned for guarding his private life over the years – last week confirmed tabloid rumors that he was dating Vanessa Trump, who split from Donald Trump Jr. during his father's first term in the Oval Office.

The president told reporters in Washington on Monday he was delighted that she had found love again.

"Tiger actually called me a few months ago, and we have a very special, very good relationship with Tiger," he said.

"I played golf with him a couple of times over the last month, and he's a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete, and he told me about it, and I said, 'Tiger, that's good,'" Trump continued.

"I'm very happy for both, I just, let them both be happy. Let them both be happy. They're both great."