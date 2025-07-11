White House shares meme of Trump starring in Superman reboot: "The American Way"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump's White House recently shared a social media post revealing how he sees himself in the midst of his controversial second term in office.
Late Thursday evening, the White House's official X page shared a post with a mock poster for a Superman film, but with the president starring as the titular character.
"The symbol of hope. Truth. Justice. The American Way," the post said, adding, "Superman Trump."
The White House's mock image matches the main poster for the Superman reboot film directed by James Gunn, who has said publicly that the film is about an immigrant, as Superman is not of this world, and "basic human kindness."
Gunn's explanation comes as Trump has led an aggressive immigration agenda since the beginning of his second term, which many critics say has taken up inhumane, fascist, and racist measures.
While most early reviews of the film – which will release everywhere this Friday – are positive, many conservatives such as Ben Shapiro and former Superman star Dean Cain have panned the film as too "woke."
Social media trolls the White House X account
Since Trump's re-election, his team has dedicated the White House X account to praising the president and sharing memes that insult his political enemies or give unrealistic depictions of him. In May, the account shared an AI-generated image of a ripped Trump wielding a red lightsaber for Star Wars Day.
During his 2024 campaign, Trump – who has a long history of comparing himself to fictional and historical figures – shared a meme to his Truth Social platform, which featured his head superimposed on Superman's body, and his soon-to-be "Justice League" cabinet members, such as JD Vance as Batman and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Aquaman.
The White House's latest meme was met with tons of X users mocking it, including several who suggested the Jeffrey Epstein files are Superman Trump's kryptonite.
One user managed to exceed the amount of likes the White House post got by simply commenting, "delete this, holy f**k this is cringe."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / X / @WhiteHouse & Mike Stobe / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP