White House shares meme of Trump starring in Superman reboot: "The American Way"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's White House recently shared a social media post revealing how he sees himself in the midst of his controversial second term in office.

In a recent social media post, the White House shared an AI-generated image of President Donald Trump starring as Superman in the upcoming reboot film.

Late Thursday evening, the White House's official X page shared a post with a mock poster for a Superman film, but with the president starring as the titular character.

"The symbol of hope. Truth. Justice. The American Way," the post said, adding, "Superman Trump."

The White House's mock image matches the main poster for the Superman reboot film directed by James Gunn, who has said publicly that the film is about an immigrant, as Superman is not of this world, and "basic human kindness."

Gunn's explanation comes as Trump has led an aggressive immigration agenda since the beginning of his second term, which many critics say has taken up inhumane, fascist, and racist measures.

While most early reviews of the film – which will release everywhere this Friday – are positive, many conservatives such as Ben Shapiro and former Superman star Dean Cain have panned the film as too "woke."