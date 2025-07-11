US State Department starts carrying out layoffs of more than 1,300 employees

Washington DC - The US State Department began laying off more than 1,300 employees on Friday as part of President Donald Trump 's campaign to massively downsize the federal government workforce.

People hold signs outside the US State Department in Washington, DC, on Friday in support of laid-off diplomats. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

A State Department official said 1,107 members of the civil service and 246 Foreign Service employees were being informed that they were being fired.

The layoffs at the department came three days after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to begin carrying out mass firings of federal workers.

The conservative-dominated top court lifted a temporary block imposed by a lower court on Trump's plans to potentially lay off tens of thousands of government employees.

The American Foreign Service Association (AFSA) condemned the State Department layoffs, calling them "a catastrophic blow to our national interests."

"At a moment of great global instability – with war raging in Ukraine, conflict between Israel and Iran, and authoritarian regimes testing the boundaries of international order – the United States has chosen to gut its frontline diplomatic workforce," AFSA said in a statement. "We oppose this decision in the strongest terms."

The State Department employed over 80,000 people worldwide last year, according to a fact sheet, with around 17,700 in domestic roles.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a major restructuring of his department at the end of April, sharing an article on the social media site X that suggested plans for cuts to 15% of staff.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has made reducing the federal workforce one of his main priorities, pursuing drastic cuts to jobs and spending through the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) previously headed by Elon Musk.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID), the primary vehicle to provide US assistance around the world, was among the agencies gutted by DOGE.