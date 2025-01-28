Trump orders planning for US "Iron Dome" missile shield similar to Israel's

Miami, Florida - President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order to start planning for an "Iron Dome" air defense system for the US similar to Israel's.

President Donald Trump speaks during a House Republican members conference meeting in Miami, Florida, on January 27, 2025. © REUTERS

Trump ordered the defense secretary to submit within 60 days an implementation plan for the "next-generation missile defense shield" designed to guard against ballistic, hypersonic, and advanced cruise missiles, including by the development of space-based interceptors.

During the 2024 election campaign, Trump repeatedly promised to build a version of Israel's Iron Dome system for the US.

"Over the past 40 years, rather than lessening, the threat from next-generation strategic weapons has become more intense and complex," Monday's executive order said, citing unnamed adversaries' development of missile launch capabilities.

Trump had earlier told a Republican congressional retreat in Miami that the system would be built in the US.