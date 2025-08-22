Trump and Melania's "meme coin" grift massively tanks, becoming nearly worthless

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump recently got some bad news as their controversial cryptocurrency meme coins dramatically dropped in value.

A recent report found that meme coins launched by Donald Trump (r.) and Melania Trump (l.) at the beginning of this year have since dramatically fallen in value. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Back in January, hours before he was inaugurated into his second term in office, Trump announced the launch of his $TRUMP coin, and a few days later, his wife followed suit, launching her own $Melania coin.

While both coins initially soared in value, The Daily Beast reports that both have become nearly worthless.

$TRUMP has fallen in value from $75 per coin in January to just $8.39 today, a drop of 88%.



$MELANIA has fared even worse, as it is now trading at only $0.20 after a drop of 98%.

Despite the fall, Trump and his family have still managed to profit immensely from the coins.

In February, a report from Reuters found the companies behind the coins managed to make nearly $100 million in trading fees, and in May, it was discovered the Trump Organization made $320 million.

The news comes as Trump, who previously called it a "scam," has made cryptocurrencies a focus of his second term, and has sought to win over the crypto community. In April, the president hosted top holders of his meme coin for dinner and a tour of the White House.