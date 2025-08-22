Trump speaks out on John Bolton FBI raid: "He's sort of a lowlife"

President Donald Trump has commented on the FBI home raid of his outspoken critic and former national security adviser John Bolton on Friday.

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has commented on the FBI home raid of his outspoken critic and former national security adviser John Bolton on Friday.

US President Donald Trump speaks at The People's House, a White House immersive experience across the street from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, during a tour on Friday, in Washington, DC.
US President Donald Trump speaks at The People's House, a White House immersive experience across the street from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, during a tour on Friday, in Washington, DC.  © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Trump, asked about the early morning FBI search of Bolton's home, said he was "not a fan" of his former aide but did not know about the raid ahead of time.

"I saw it on television this morning," the president told reporters.

"He's sort of a lowlife," Trump said. "He's a very quiet person, except on television if he can say something bad about Trump."

Jasmine Crockett slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for suggesting she's not black because she's educated
Politicians Jasmine Crockett slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for suggesting she's not black because she's educated
Trump unloads on Jerome Powell in latest rant: "People can't get a Mortgage because of him"
Donald Trump Trump unloads on Jerome Powell in latest rant: "People can't get a Mortgage because of him"

An AFP reporter saw Federal Bureau of Investigation agents entering Bolton's home in the Washington suburb of Bethesda early in the morning.

A police car with flashing lights was stationed outside the house, while journalists and onlookers gathered in the leafy street.

According to The New York Times and other media outlets, the search was ordered to determine whether Bolton had illegally shared or possessed classified information.

The Washington Post said Bolton was not at home at the time of the raid and has not been charged with a crime.

Cover photo: Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

More on Donald Trump: