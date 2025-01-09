Trump reportedly planning terrorist designation for Mexican cartels

Washington, DC - President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly reviving a plan he floated during his first administration to designate Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, sources suggest.

Trump is reportedly floating the idea that Mexican cartels could be classified as terrorist organizations. © AFP/Ting Shen

According to sources who spoke to CNN, Trump is considering moving forward with the designation despite having called off his original plans in 2019 at the request of then-Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Republican lawmakers have continued to support the idea since Trump left office at the beginning of 2021, citing it as a way for Washington to take more drastic action to limit the flow of illicit drugs and human smuggling.

In March 2023, Republican Congressman Chip Roy introduced a bill to Congress calling for the State Department to "report on the designation of the Gulf Cartel, the Cartel Del Noreste, the Cartel de Sinaloa, and the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion as foreign terrorist organizations."

In December, Trump reiterated his plans to move forward with the terror designations during a speech in Arizona.

"I will immediately designate the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations," Trump said. "We’re going to do it immediately and unleash the full power of federal law enforcement, ICE, border patrol."