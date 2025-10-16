Trump reportedly planning to launch missiles in California on day of No Kings Protests

Oceanside, California - A recent report claims President Donald Trump and his administration have big plans for an upcoming celebration in California.

President Donald Trump and his administration are reportedly planning to fire missiles during an upcoming anniversary celebration of the Marine Corps. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Several sources told MeidasTouch on Wednesday that the Trump administration is in the process of finalizing plans for a "vanity parade" to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton, which will be led by Vice President JD Vance, this coming Friday and Saturday.

As part of the plans, the White House will reportedly shut down major sections of Interstate 5, which is considered Southern California's economic backbone, and have "Navy warships shooting live missiles into Camp Pendleton."

If the plans go through, the parade would be taking place the same day as the scheduled No Kings Protests – anti-Trump demonstrations that are expected to draw massive crowds of protesters in cities across California and the US.

Some critics have expressed concern that the closures could cause disruptions to infrastructure, emergency responses, and business in the region, and as the government is in an ongoing shutdown, service members won't be paid to secure the event.

In a post on his personal account, California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote, "PUT ASIDE YOUR VANITY PARADE AND PAY OUR TROOPS INSTEAD."